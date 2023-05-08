St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $32.87. 269,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

