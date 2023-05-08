St. James Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,257,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

