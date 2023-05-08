St. James Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $53.89. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

