St. James Investment Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.71. The stock had a trading volume of 525,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,099. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.38.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

