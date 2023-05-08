St. James Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.6% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 45,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 83,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 145,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,593 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.