Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spin Master (SNMSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.