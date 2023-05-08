Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

About Spin Master

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

