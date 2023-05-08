SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

DWX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.92. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

