SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.51. 3,484,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

