Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 585 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.15. 74,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

