Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 12,125 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,753,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 220,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $107.14. 1,185,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,028. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

