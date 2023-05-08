Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,325. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

