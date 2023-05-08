Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,794. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.