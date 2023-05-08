Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,754,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,141 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.