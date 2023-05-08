Sohu.com (SOHU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 12,798.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 163,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sohu.com by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter.

Sohu.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.