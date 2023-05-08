Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $67.70

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.70, but opened at $70.31. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $69.81, with a volume of 363,069 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

