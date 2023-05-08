Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $67.70

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.70, but opened at $70.31. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $69.81, with a volume of 363,069 shares traded.
SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
