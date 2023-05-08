Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,286 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Gartner worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 103.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $303.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.76 and a 200-day moving average of $327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

