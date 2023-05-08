Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,892 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $291.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

