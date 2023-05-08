Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,033 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

NYSE:SYK opened at $284.71 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.