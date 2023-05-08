Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $940.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $861.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $942.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

