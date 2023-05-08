Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $168.43 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.