Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15 Million Stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,141 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.55% of Frontline worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 345.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Frontline by 282.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 92.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,750,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of FRO opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 199.07%.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

