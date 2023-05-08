Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

