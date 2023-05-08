Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Target were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,286,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $157.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $228.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

