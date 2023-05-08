Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.66% of Encore Wire worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $166.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

