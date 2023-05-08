Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 37,292 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 245.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

