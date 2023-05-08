SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 4.5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $84.31. 78,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 272,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,777 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,839 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in SiTime by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

