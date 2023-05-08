SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.40.

NYSE SITE opened at $152.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

