Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Sisecam Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIRE opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $505.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. Sisecam Resources has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sisecam Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sisecam Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

