Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,563. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.