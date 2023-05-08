Simmons Bank Purchases 308 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Simmons Bank increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. Kirby’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

