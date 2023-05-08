Simmons Bank Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.09. 106,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,788. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

