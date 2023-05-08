Simmons Bank Has $2.73 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 983,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

