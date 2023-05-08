Simmons Bank Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,598,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. 400,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

