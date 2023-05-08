Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.46. The stock had a trading volume of 82,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,164. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

