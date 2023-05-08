Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

TGT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 214,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.