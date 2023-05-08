Simmons Bank Buys 5,500 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 68,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,976. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

