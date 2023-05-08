Simmons Bank Buys 1,453 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. 5,761,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

