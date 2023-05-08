Siacoin (SC) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $187.56 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,605.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00280802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00550639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00401515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,073,852,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

