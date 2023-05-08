Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

