Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 341,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 527,695 shares.The stock last traded at $270.00 and had previously closed at $288.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day moving average is $226.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.19, for a total value of $579,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.19, for a total transaction of $579,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,349.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 663.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

