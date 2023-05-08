Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

SHAK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. 228,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,515. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

