Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

ORCL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. 2,833,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

