Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 217,308 shares worth $17,467,482. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. 13,199,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,399,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

