Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $660,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 107,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $14,347,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $214.29. The stock had a trading volume of 532,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

