Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

