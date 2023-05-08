Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.17. 2,032,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,215. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $173.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

