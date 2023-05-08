Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,075 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $464.81. The stock had a trading volume of 325,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.51.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

