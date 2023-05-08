Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE ST opened at $41.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $15,203,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

