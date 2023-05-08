Secret (SIE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,954.96

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Secret has a market cap of $14.67 million and $4,954.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00135716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00062252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038636 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00509139 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,255.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.