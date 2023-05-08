SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $78.41

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.41, but opened at $85.00. SEA shares last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 1,072,370 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.
SEA Trading Up 6.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $105,181,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.