SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $78.41

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $78.41, but opened at $85.00. SEA shares last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 1,072,370 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

SEA Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $105,181,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

